What Does It Mean If Your Car Is Making A Clicking Sound When You Turn?

When a vehicle makes a distinct clicking sound while turning, it is most likely an issue with the CV joints, which are a part of the car's front axle that transfers power from the engine to the wheels while turning or driving on uneven surfaces. Each one is protected by a rubber or plastic boot that contains special grease to keep them lubricated. If this gets damaged or wears out, it can lead to a significant loss of lubrication or allow dirt and debris into the joint.

The click coming from the critical part of the suspension system may seem like a minor irritation, but the noise may progressively get louder if the matter isn't addressed. Ignoring it is not recommended because it can escalate the problem and, even worse, present a situation where the part may fail altogether, which may require costly repairs while simultaneously rendering the vehicle completely out of use. As such, this warning sign that the CV joints are nearing the end of their service life requires quick action to keep the problem from getting any worse.