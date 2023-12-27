5 Gadgets In The Mission: Impossible Franchise That We Wish Were Real

The thing that sets the "Mission: Impossible" franchise apart from its contemporaries is, obviously, Tom Cruise. His willingness and ability to perform spectacular feats of stunt work for real give these movies an edge that no other film series can compete with. However, the Ethan Hunt character is not going into all of these situations completely on his own. He is often aided by a piece of technology, many of which are firmly placed in the realm of science fiction. Sometimes, Hunt is entirely reliant on the tech, and in other situations, he has to problem-solve when the tech fails.

In our desire to want to exist in the escapist fantasies that are the "Mission: Impossible" films, we naturally wish that many of these far-fetched items existed in our reality. Of course, we could never actually be Tom Cruise or Ethan Hunt, but having the tech available to us might give us a fighting chance. Across the seven released films, from 1996's "Mission: Impossible" to 2023's "Dead Reckoning Part One," the series is filled with fun gadgets. Here are five that would be awesome to use in your normal life.

These may not be the flashiest or most extreme gadgets in the franchise, but they are the ones that could actually be an attribute to a person. As cool as the masks are, there isn't a practical use to seamlessly pretend to be another person unless you were a spy or engaging in some pretty nefarious behavior. So, no masks, even if they are really cool.