Mint Mobile Holiday Offer: Buy Three Months And Get Three Months Free

When you purchase a new Mint Mobile line, you pick a plan of your choice, pay for a three-month duration, and get a total of six months' worth of service credit added to your name. The only condition? "Activations must occur within 45 days of purchase," says Mint Mobile. If a new number sounds cumbersome, you can just take your existing phone and keep the same number, while hopping on to one of Mint Mobile's affordable plans.

The carrier is currently offering three months of free service for plans starting as low as $15 per month, and going up to $30 each month. The most affordable plan offers 5GB of data per month, the $20 plan ups the data allowance to 15GB, and the $30 tier gives you unlimited monthly data. But do keep in mind that once you've crossed the 40GB monthly data consumption threshold, the internet speeds get throttled.

If you want the convenience of paying only once or twice a year, Mint Mobile offers 6-month and 12-month plans, which also offer more value for the money. In addition to perks like unlimited data, these plans also serve unlimited calling and texting facilities with nationwide coverage. Mint Mobile promises instant activation for eSIM, but if you need a physical SIM, the carrier will send one for free.

More details about the deal and all the plans on offer can be seen on Mint Mobile's website here.