This Dash-Mounted Nintendo Game Boy Speedometer Is A Sight To Behold

For a generation of gamers, Nintendo's travel-ready Game Boy was nothing short of a game-changer, giving one and all the chance to hit the road with some NES favorites (or at least Tetris) in tow. The late great Game Boy was, of course, one of the first mobile gaming devices to go mainstream when it hit the market in 1989. And it remained a go-to gadget for gamers through much of the 1990s.

These days, Game Boys are largely sought-after items of nostalgia, with now middle-aged gamers looking to get their 8-bit kicks with vintage or refurbished models of the hand-held device. But even as Nintendo bosses look to tap that nostalgia factor, the folks at Zaku Mods recently found a brilliant new way to do the same, re-purposing a Game Boy to function as the speedometer for an automobile. Zaku Mods debuted the speedometer via the Three 6 Mafia-soundtracked Instagram reel below, and it promptly went viral as the re-purposed device became the envy of old-school Game Boy geeks far and wide.

For now, the Game Boy speedometer appears to be a one-off passion project from Zaku Mods. But if you're desperate to outfit your ride with such a device, rumor has it that the Zaku Mods gang is taking orders via DM. So, feel free to reach out if you want to mount one of these beauties on the dashboard of your own vehicle.