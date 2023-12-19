Everything To Know About GM's 6.0L V8 Engine

When you think GM, you think trucks and SUVs; you think power and size. Among GM's engine ranks, there's one that you'll find in many vehicles that need power to hurl their big sizes around but don't have that much space in the engine bay: the 6.0L V8 L96 engine. It's a good balance between power and platform efficiency.

The L96 engine is a gasoline-powered, natural-aspirated, small-block engine. It has 6.0 liters of displacement and a V8 configuration. It's also known as the Vortec 6000, as a V8 member of GM's Gen IV small block engine family, and featured a lot in big GM vehicles between 2010 and 2017. This engine succeeded the LY6 6.0-liter V8 (an earlier Gen IV Vortec variant) and preceded the EcoTec3 engines. The L96 is the last Vortec engine still in use, and it just might remain so with efficiency and carbon emission concerns.

This workhorse has seen a good deal of applications throughout its lifespan, appearing in the Silverado, GMC Yukon, Chevy Suburban, and a few other similar GM vehicles. Its displacement and motor design make it a high-horsepower and high-torque engine that did well with turbo and supercharger upgrades.