6 Cool Toyota RAV4 Mods For Any Budget

All generations of the Toyota RAV4 have been hugely popular crossovers that a wide range of drivers own and love for different reasons — like its excellent build quality, good off-road capability for a vehicle in its class, and the peppy performance that the plug-in hybrid variant provides. Some RAV4 owners like to modify and accessorize their vehicles, and the aftermarket scene for the latest fifth-generation model is huge.

Some like to modify their RAV4 to make it more capable off-road, so they replace the standard suspension with an aftermarket kit that raises the ride height, allowing them to also give the vehicle larger wheels with off-road tires. That's one way of doing it, but others just like to stick to cosmetic mods, so they get a different-looking aftermarket grille and matte black emblem overlays, which will go excellently with the blacked-out exhaust tips that are also available.

You can also make your RAV4 a better vehicle for camping with a roof-mounted tent, a retractable awning, or an actual fridge in the back. With such a large number of available accessories, browsing through all of them to find what you need might seem daunting, so we've compiled a list of the six coolest ones that we could find.