Fortnite Creator Epic Scores Major Win In Antitrust Case Against Google

Epic Games just scored a massive victory in a blockbuster legal tussle against Google, which it argued has a monopoly over the distribution of apps and services tied to its platform and that it violated fair competition rules. At the center of the case was "Fortnite," the wildly popular battle royale game that is currently Epic's biggest money-maker. The company's victory is being seen as a landmark moment, one that could spark a wave of ecosystem-wide policy changes for Google's Android platform.

As part of its case, Epic argued that Google charges developers an exorbitant fee, which can be up to 30% of all in-app purchases that users make in an application. On top of that, Google also makes it mandatory for all developers to use the Google Play Store's own in-app payment system, taking a cut of up to 15% from recurring subscription fees. The company also prevents developers from distributing apps from a third-party store with a bunch of restrictive rules that put them at a disadvantage.

Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court's work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone's support and faith! Free Fortnite! https://t.co/ITm4YBHCus — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 12, 2023

The legal drama began back in 2020 when Google booted "Fortnite" off the Play Store – something that happened because Epic, without informing Google, released a "Fortnite" update that allowed players to buy in-game items from Epic's online store directly. The items bought straight from Epic were cheaper than the ones purchased through Google's platform, and the latter company didn't get a cut of the funds from those sales. As expected, Google says it will challenge the ruling.