The 6 Most Overlooked Exotic Cars Of The 00s

Exotic cars went through a bit of a boom period as the new millennium dawned just under a quarter century ago. The bullish stock market of the 1990s and the meteoric growth of speculative financial and real estate markets put billions of dollars of new money in the hands of people who were not hesitant to spend it on fast, flashy cars. Automakers saw this demand emerging and used the latest engine technology and high-strength, low-weight materials like carbon fiber and titanium to construct high-performance machines like the Bugatti Veyron, the Lamborghini Murcielago, and the Porsche Boxster — all of which were in production during the early 2000s.

Those supercars were celebrated in their time and are valued by collectors today, but there were plenty of others that came along during that same time period that didn't get quite as much attention when they were first released. Some of those cars can even be found on the secondhand market at relatively reasonable prices, in case you have some stock options that are about to vest and some space in your garage. Here are six of those overlooked exotics from the days when "The Fast and The Furious" was just a film with a single sequel and not a seemingly endless saga with 13 installments (and counting).