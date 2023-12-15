Here's How On-Field Player Tracking Tech Works

Sensors in sports as we know them can be traced back to 1996's introduction of the FoxTrax illuminated hockey puck, an augmented reality enhancement that made it easier to see the puck on TV. When Mediaweek first reported on the development of the puck in June 1995, Fox Sports' then-president David Hill wouldn't confirm or deny the story, albeit while conceding that Fox was working on something. "[We are] looking at every opportunity possible to enhance the viewing of the game through technological innovations," he said. "People at the networks have tried this sort of innovation before, but the technology of trying what is now being rumored is extremely complex."

It was real, though: A puck that glowed blue on TV and picked up a red trail behind it at high speeds. Shortly after FoxTrax debuted, a May 1996 Popular Mechanics article broke down how it worked: A standard puck was cut in half, hollowed out, fitted with a "circuit board about the size of a silver dollar," and outfitted with 20 infrared emitters.

This was augmented by sensors placed above and around the rink to determine the puck's speed and position, while four Silicon Graphics workstations in the production truck were tasked with handling the actual visual effects. A complicating factor was the battery technology of the time, as each FoxTrax puck could only run for 10 minutes, requiring Fox to bring 50 of them for its debut at the 1996 NHL All-Star Game.

Watching FoxTrax in action today, it doesn't read as particularly obtrusive but was largely criticized by sports media at the time, and subsequently, it was ditched before the NHL package's 1998 move to ABC.