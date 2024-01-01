What You Need To Know About India's Ridiculously Cheap MG Comet Electric Car

There is so much action happening in the electric vehicle space within the U.S. that you could be forgiven for not really understanding EV trends in other parts of the globe. Take for example India, where most of the EV action seems to be concentrated on the electric scooter space. And while there are a handful of EV cars on sale in the country, their sales account for a little more than 2% of India's massive passenger car market — the world's 5th largest.

The Indian passenger EV space is also peculiar in that it's almost entirely dominated by homegrown brands like Tata and Mahindra, while the rest are mostly established foreign brands like Hyundai and Toyota. The most popular EV car sold in India, as of November 2023, is the Tata Nexon EV, a compact crossover.

It is also worthwhile to note that most of the globally well-known players in the EV segment — including the likes of Tesla, Polestar, and Rivian — have little to no presence in India, although Tesla is reportedly considering making a $2 billion investment to set up its first production facility in the country.

All of these circumstances make India one of the most unique EV markets on the planet. It is in this complex competitive space that Chinese carmaker MG Motors (Morris Garages) brought its quirky little EV called the MG Comet to India. A rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia and China, this unique offering, with a distinctive design and competitive pricing, has not only shaken up the Indian EV space but also makes us wonder why such cars are not in the offing for consumers in the U.S.