Ever Wanted To Try An Xbox 360 Dev Kit? Here Is How Much They Go For Today

Ahead of every new generation console release, and the games targeting it, brands like Sony and Microsoft create custom hardware for development and stress testing. Known as dev kits –- short for software development kits –- these are primarily created for writing game software, testing performance, and demonstrating games. Microsoft calls them XDK (Xbox Development Kits), but keeps them a closely guarded secret.

That's because XDKs are targeted exclusively at game developers and studios. They are not sold, and any information about them is strictly prohibited from making it into the public domain. Bans from Xbox network, firings, and even law enforcement raids have happened to protect the secrets these Xbox dev kits hold. But as they age and new generation consoles arrive, the dev kits of older models often make it to online auctions because developers no longer have any use for them.

Take for example the Xbox 360, which was launched in 2005. It got a total of three trims and multiple devkit variants such as Xenon, Jasper, and Zephyr, depending on the motherboard. It came in both black and white shades. At this point in time, Microsoft has long shuttered official development on the Xbox 360 development platform, which is why these dev kits can be found on platforms like eBay owing to their collector's value. But you might have to pay more for these aging kits than the current-gen Xbox Series S and X consoles.