Cosmic Companions: How Robots Work With Astronauts Aboard The ISS

The International Space Station (ISS) hosts a handful of astronauts all year round, who work on science projects and station maintenance, doing work like growing crops, performing medical experiments, and performing spacewalks for tasks like upgrading the station's power system. But with a crew of typically less than 10 people, only so much work can be done.

To make the ISS more efficient and to help out the crew, there are a variety of experimental robots on board the space station to perform various tasks. It sounds futuristic, but just like on the ground, the key is finding ways that robots can automate or assist in tasks that might be difficult or tedious for crew members.

As the ISS operates in a microgravity environment, meaning that for all practical purposes, there is no gravity there, robots can be designed quite differently than they are on Earth. There are three free-flying cubes, for example, called Astrobees, which can either operate autonomously or be controlled by crew members.

Each cube is 12.5 inches across, and the trio are cutely named Honey, Queen, and Bumble. They've been on the station since 2019 and have tools like built-in cameras and electric fans that spin to propel them around their environment.

The Astrobees are used for tasks like moving cargo around the station, thanks to a perching arm that they can use to grab onto cargo or hold onto handrails. They are battery-powered, so the team also has a docking station where they can go and recharge.