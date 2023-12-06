This Smartphone Glove Deal Is A Great Stocking Stuffer You'll Want To Keep For Yourself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: These three-touch smartphone gloves make a great addition to any holiday stocking just in time for winter weather, available at only $11.99 (reg. $29) with no coupon necessary through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Looking for an outside-the-box holiday gift idea that will have a practical purpose rather than being set aside before New Year's Day? For a limited time, you can snag a fashionable and comfortable solution to a uniquely modern problem.

Customers can pick up three-touch smartphone gloves that keep hands warm without reducing the functionality of fingers on smart devices for a surprisingly low price through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. The cost is only $11.99 (reg. $29) during this deal, and you'll get on-time holiday delivery by placing an order before Dec. 7.

That's a 60 percent savings on gloves that make it easy to type, text, and scroll on a smartphone without the frustrating lack of impact that comes with typical winter gloves and mittens. Rather than choosing between keeping warm and accomplishing tasks, this product allows users to do both efficiently.