This Smartphone Glove Deal Is A Great Stocking Stuffer You'll Want To Keep For Yourself
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: These three-touch smartphone gloves make a great addition to any holiday stocking just in time for winter weather, available at only $11.99 (reg. $29) with no coupon necessary through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.
Looking for an outside-the-box holiday gift idea that will have a practical purpose rather than being set aside before New Year's Day? For a limited time, you can snag a fashionable and comfortable solution to a uniquely modern problem.
Customers can pick up three-touch smartphone gloves that keep hands warm without reducing the functionality of fingers on smart devices for a surprisingly low price through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. The cost is only $11.99 (reg. $29) during this deal, and you'll get on-time holiday delivery by placing an order before Dec. 7.
That's a 60 percent savings on gloves that make it easy to type, text, and scroll on a smartphone without the frustrating lack of impact that comes with typical winter gloves and mittens. Rather than choosing between keeping warm and accomplishing tasks, this product allows users to do both efficiently.
Warm hands without sacrificing your smartphone
These thermal lightweight gloves carry an Amazon rating of 4.3 out of five based on more than 2,000 verified buyer reviews, but you don't need to pay Amazon prices thanks to this deal. Set to fit most adult hands and in a goes-with-everything black colorway, they feature a silicone non-slip palm grip, particularly helpful on rainy or snowy days.
For those who enjoy staying active with outdoor exercise, these gloves are an excellent addition come wintertime, as they'll allow users to navigate music, podcasts, phone calls, and more without needing to stop to remove them.
Pick up a practical and versatile gift for someone on your holiday shopping list by taking advantage of a low price on the Three-Touch Smartphone Gloves, available for only $11.99 (reg. $29) through Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.
Prices subject to change.