Honda's Big Electric Reveal For CES 2024 Could Look Like No Other EV

In addition to revealing the new global EV series, Honda teases that its executives will also "speak about Honda's vision for an electrified society," according to a press release from the automaker. After a slower start than some other major automakers — both domestic and international — Honda revealed its plans earlier this year to hit the accelerator on its EV plans. Considering the snowballing momentum of the wider industry's transition from fossil fuels to all-electric vehicles, it was an inevitable choice, though Honda seems to be making the change with enthusiasm as opposed to reluctance.

In a statement, Honda says it's transforming its business operations to align with a new slogan: "The Power of Dreams — How We Move You." The company says it will be introducing both products and services that help move society forward and allow people to "transcend various constraints such as time and place" and "augment their abilities and possibilities."

Along with this more abstract marketing campaign are concrete goals to achieve carbon neutrality across the company by 2050. To help achieve those aims, Honda plans to introduce 30 new EVs globally by the end of the decade, with a target of selling two million units around the world by 2030. Plus, by 2040, the manufacturer plans for all automobile sales in North America to be 100% zero-emission vehicles, either powered by batteries or fuel cells.

The start of this ambitious push toward sustainability will begin in earnest with the launch of the new EV series that Honda will present in Las Vegas. In addition to revealing the global EV series models at CES 2024, Honda also plans to showcase "key technologies that illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing."