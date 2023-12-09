The Mercedes-Benz That Princess Diana Tragically Died In

Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles in 1981, and in doing so, she became the first Englishwoman in over 300 years to marry an heir to the throne and the first to hold down a paying job, thus cementing her role as the People's Princess.

A year after Diana divorced Prince (now King) Charles, she died on the evening of August 31, 1997, after the Mercedes-Benz S-280 in which she was a passenger crashed into one of the pillars of the Pont d'Alma Bridge in Paris. Sadly, the S-280 joins a long line of other cars associated with celebrity deaths.

Years after, questions and conspiracies lingered around virtually every aspect of the tragic accident, such as how fast the car was going, whether it was involved in a previous wreck and even safe to drive, and theories that Diana was secretly pregnant.

London's Metropolitan Police even had to launch a special investigation – codenamed Operation Paget – to sort through all the facts, evidence, and litany of conspiracy theories. What they discovered was a combination of events led to the death of not just the Princess but her romantic partner, Dodi Fayed, and the car's driver, Henri Paul.

Earlier that evening, the couple were trying to have a nice, quiet dinner at the Ritz Hotel, but patrons and paparazzi became such a bother that the two decided to leave and retreat to al-Fayed's apartment.