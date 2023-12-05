Apple Music's New Playlist Feature Has Users Excited For A Big Reason

Before the internet, one of the most romantic and thoughtful things that people ever did was to make mixtapes. Often, each song was meticulously crafted to create a story and meant to represent the feelings of the person making it.

These days, making playlists and sharing music can be as easy as forwarding a YouTube link or a clip from Instagram. However, there's still something compelling about being able to convey a story with songs, especially when it's something you build together.

Whether it's to commemorate a certain time in your relationship or to prepare for an road trip with your old friends, creating playlists can be fun. In its upcoming IOS update, Apple adds one new feature that brings this tradition back to life: collaborative playlists.

Although both Spotify and YouTube have been letting users co-create playlists for years, Apple will be the only one offering seamless integration. Through Apple Music, the collaborative playlist feature will be available for both the iPhone and iPad, with options to stream them via Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.

After you've successfully updated your iPhone to iOS 17.2 (currently in beta), here's how you can make use of Apple's new collaborative playlist feature on Apple Music.