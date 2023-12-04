The Story Of The Ghost Army's Tank Tricks That Helped Win WWII

Historically, wars have been witness to all kinds of deception. Seeding bad information, tactical concealment, false maneuvers, feigned attacks, false demonstrations, scary sounds, and more. One of the most famous is the proverbial Trojan Horse, which is said to have hidden Greek soldiers in its wooden belly and allowed them to finally win their war against Troy. The art of deception in warfare has trickled down to modern times in various ways. For example, the U.S. Army reportedly blared eerie sounds from speakers during the Vietnam War to affect the morale of enemy soldiers. Irrespective of the form it takes, the end goal is to cast a shadow of superior might over the enemy without necessarily commanding one, or even putting soldiers on the battlefield.

Perhaps the most well-known instance of warfare deception from the U.S. side was the Ghost Army, which worked its magic during World War II. The tale of this battalion is one of courage, ingenuity, and bittersweet recognition. From inflatable tanks to disorientation, the Ghost Army used every device at its disposal to achieve its sole objective — to deceive the Germans and their allies. In fact, it was only in 1945 that the U.S. government officially confirmed the deployment of a "ghost army," tasked with tricking the enemy using creative methods like false alarms, inflatable tanks, rubber dummies, and more, according to The New York Times. Interestingly, it was only in 2022 that President Joe Biden gave his nod to a bill that officially recognized the Ghost Army.