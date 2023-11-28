This Hidden Camera Detector Is A $30 Deal For Cyber Week

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Use four different methods to find privacy invaders with this Cyber Week deal on a Hidden Camera Detector for just $29.97 (reg. $43.99) through December 3.

It feels ike week doesn't go by without a story about hotels, house rentals, and other supposedly private spaces being full of invasive cameras. This 4-in-1 Hidden Camera Detector helps you hunt them down, and right now, you can get one for a 32% Cyber Week savings through December 3.

First, this security tool finds cameras using infrared (IR) light pulses. Camera lenses are treated to reflect IR light, so hitting one with a blast of that light will make the lens stand out. Next, you can use the RF detector. Just pull out the antenna and walk the perimeter of the space. If you find any signals, the LEDs on the front will light up, with more appearing as you get closer to the source, and there's also a buzzer or vibration to alert you.