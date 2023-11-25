Why The Panther KF51 Has The Tank Community So Impressed

A tank with a larger main gun can not only pack more destructive force into each shot — they can do it from farther away, out of range of opposing tanks. The KF51 Panther is equipped with a 130-millimeter caliber main gun. Compare that with the 120-millimeter gun of the M1 Abrams or the 125-millimeter gun of the Russian Armata. To compound the advantage of superior firepower, the gun is auto-loading, yielding three benefits: the tank can fire faster; the tank's turret can now be unmanned, sparing a soldier from having their station at the most dangerous part of the vehicle; and the crew necessary to operate the Panther is reduced to three.

Of course, a good tank's offensive capabilities cannot be confined to its main gun. The KF51 Panther carries a coaxial machine gun that can be loaded with one of several options, including an RCWS (remote-controlled weapon system) that keeps the gunner inside the tank while they defend it. But the Panther has a highly modern, rather sneaky extra punch it can throw.

The turret of the KF51 can be equipped with a launcher for the HERO 120 loitering munition — otherwise known as a drone. The HERO 120 has a range of over 30 miles and can stay aloft for an hour. This is a game-changer with multiple ways to help a tank win a battle, from flying over a hilltop to check for opposing forces to staying behind to cover the tank's withdrawal. This special offensive tool effectively increases the lethal range of the Panther by miles.