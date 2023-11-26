Why This 2031 Deadline Has NASA Doubling Down On Commercial Space Travel

NASA began putting the International Space Station (ISS) into orbit all the way back in 1998, where it's been floating ever since. Over the past two (going on three) decades it's been home to representatives from numerous space agencies from around the world, both in the name of scientific progress and to foster camaraderie between various nations.

That all changes in 2031, when NASA plans to retire the ISS with a combination of natural orbital decay and controlled reentry. In other words, the ISS is going to be allowed to crash in a calculated area so that it can be recovered, then properly disassembled and decommissioned at ground level. A lot of thought and preparation is going into the de-orbiting in an attempt to prevent any danger to people, so assuming all goes according to plan, the station and various bits of debris should land somewhere in the ocean, far away from any populated areas.

The planet won't be without a space station, though, as NASA has been working with a few commercial enterprises to hash out designs for new orbiting structures. Serving a dual purpose by catering to both the scientific and potentially commercial aspects of space travel. Or rather, being in low-Earth orbit.