Black Friday Deals On The Panasonic Lumix G7: Save Big On Photography Gear
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There is no denying that modern-day mobile phone cameras have all but replaced the good ol' dedicated cameras. However, it is also true that there exists a sizable group of camera enthusiasts who still swear by dedicated interchangeable lens cameras. Strangely, despite sagging demand, serious photography equipment has only become more expensive over time, preventing consumers from even considering taking up this art form. If you happen to be one such disheartened photography student who has had a tough time getting hold of a relatively inexpensive piece of quality camera equipment, there's a sliver of hope this Black Friday shopping eve.
As part of the ongoing Black Friday deal, Best Buy is offering you the opportunity to get into the big, competitive world of photography without having to give up one of your precious kidneys. The company's excellent entry-level interchangeable lens camera — the Lumix G7 — is on sale right now for an eye-wateringly low price of $549.99—significantly lower than its regular $699.99 price tag.
Fortunately, this price is not for the camera body alone, and you get the standard kit lens (14-42mm f3.5-5.6) with the camera — effectively letting you embark on your trip to photography bliss right from the word go.
The Lumix G7: The camera that refuses to go obsolete
Anyone remotely associated with the photography space would know that the Lumix G7 is a remarkable little camera. Launched sometime in 2015, this camera is now almost a decade old. However, there is consensus among photographers that even 8 years after its launch, the G7 is still an excellent beginner's camera.
Besides the low price, the Lumix G7 has a lot of other things in its favor. Since it is based on the micro 4/3 format, it is much smaller in size compared to APS-C and full-frame machines, making it easy to carry around. There are several lens options on offer — including an excellent 25mm prime lens — also running a $100 discount. Eight years on, this camera is still capable of capturing excellent videos with support for 4K 24/30 FPS video capture, and the ability to connect external microphones thrown in, too.
Where you may find the G7 lacking compared to its newer rivals is its slower autofocus speeds and the lack of in-body image stabilization. If you predominantly intend to shoot indoors and use a tripod, the second con almost becomes irrelevant. So yes, if you were eyeing a brand new, inexpensive, easy-to-use camera that can help you take your baby steps into the world of photography, you should definitely consider the Panasonic Lumix G7, especially at this discounted price.