Black Friday Deals On The Panasonic Lumix G7: Save Big On Photography Gear

There is no denying that modern-day mobile phone cameras have all but replaced the good ol' dedicated cameras. However, it is also true that there exists a sizable group of camera enthusiasts who still swear by dedicated interchangeable lens cameras. Strangely, despite sagging demand, serious photography equipment has only become more expensive over time, preventing consumers from even considering taking up this art form. If you happen to be one such disheartened photography student who has had a tough time getting hold of a relatively inexpensive piece of quality camera equipment, there's a sliver of hope this Black Friday shopping eve.

As part of the ongoing Black Friday deal, Best Buy is offering you the opportunity to get into the big, competitive world of photography without having to give up one of your precious kidneys. The company's excellent entry-level interchangeable lens camera — the Lumix G7 — is on sale right now for an eye-wateringly low price of $549.99—significantly lower than its regular $699.99 price tag.

Fortunately, this price is not for the camera body alone, and you get the standard kit lens (14-42mm f3.5-5.6) with the camera — effectively letting you embark on your trip to photography bliss right from the word go.