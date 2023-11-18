Black Friday 2023 Gaming Deals: Best Prices On PS5, Xbox, And Nintendo Switch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consoles aren't cheap, and sometimes that upgrade you've wanted for a while, extra controller, or a few extra games are just beyond your budget. Luckily, the holidays are here and Black Friday is a great time to finally pull the trigger on a big purchase. All three major console manufacturers: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all have deals on the table. Those offers cover everything from consoles to accessories, to subscriptions and games. It's also worth noting that this is only what's been announced so far.
If there's nothing that currently appeals to you, be sure to check back as we get closer to Black Friday proper. Major retailers like Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy will have their own deals on the table — and those could beat the offers that manufacturers have put in place. Offers also vary by location, so double-check your preferred deal to see if it applies where you are, or if there is anything better around. For now, here's what you can get from the big three names in gaming.
Playstation has bundle and controller discounts
The standout offer on Playstation's site is a bundle that essentially gives you a PS5 with a copy of Spiderman 2 for free. Instead of its regular retail price of $559.99, the bundle is available for $499.99. The other bundle on offer isn't discounted and comes in at just under $500 as standard. But you will get vouchers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the game's Lockpick Operator Pack DLC included with it. Both bundled consoles are the version that comes with a 1TB SSD.
Arguably, you'll get a better Sony deal this Black Friday if you're looking for a new DualSense wireless controller. The input devices are over 30% off during the sale period, with the price dropping from $74.99 to $49.99. The discount includes the entire range, so if you were looking for a particular color to jazz up your gaming experience now's the time. If you want your console to match, some console covers also have a Black Friday discount, with certain colors getting $10 off. Not every cover has been discounted, but the ones that are have seen their prices drop from $54.99 to $44.99.
There are also some gaming and digital discounts, with new PlayStation Plus users getting up to 30% off an annual subscription, and current customers saving between 25% and 30% off when upgrading their existing plan. Sony also says various games will be discounted in the PlayStation store over the next couple of weeks, but you'll have to log in and check exactly which ones are on sale. Sony's offers are live at the time of writing and will run until November 27.
Xbox is offering $50 off on consoles
While the discount may be lighter than PlayStation's biggest offer, Xbox has a wider variety of deals on offer this Black Friday. The Xbox Series X has a $50 discount off its MSRP — bringing the flagship console's price down to under $450. If that's beyond your budget, the Series S Starter Bundle has the same $50 discount, and the money off makes a far bigger impact on the overall price. You can nab a Series S starter bundle, which includes "everything you need to play right out of the box" for less than $250.
Beyond the consoles, Microsoft is offering $10 off select Xbox controllers. If you purchase a Elite Series 2 Controller the company will throw in a free personalized engraving courtesy of Xbox Design Lab. So if you've been looking for a custom controller upgrade, now is the time.
Beyond the hardware, Xbox is offering up to 50% off on over 1000 games, and up to 65% off on Xbox Games Studios titles. A full list of discounted titles is available on the Xbox website, and can also be viewed in the Microsoft Store.
Nintendo is bundling everything
Nintendo's main offer this holiday season is a pretty significant bundle. You can nab a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model along with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, special Super Mario Joycon controllers, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for less than $350 from the My Nintendo Store and select retailers like Target and Best Buy. There's also the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle which gives you the game plus two red and blue Joycon controllers for $99. Two new Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons systems are available with the games they're paying tribute to for $199 a piece, and the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle which comes with Mario Kart 8, a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and the console itself, is available for $299.
There are also some game discounts on offer, with the company knocking $20 off some of its most popular titles from November 19. Discounted games include Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi's Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey — all of which will be available for around $40 once the discount is applied.
Outside of Nintendo's deals, Target, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart are all joining in and offering $68 off the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle — matching the price level with Nintendo's offer. Dell is also offering the Nintendo Switch OLED along with a $75 digital gift card for $350.