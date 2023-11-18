Black Friday 2023 Gaming Deals: Best Prices On PS5, Xbox, And Nintendo Switch

The standout offer on Playstation's site is a bundle that essentially gives you a PS5 with a copy of Spiderman 2 for free. Instead of its regular retail price of $559.99, the bundle is available for $499.99. The other bundle on offer isn't discounted and comes in at just under $500 as standard. But you will get vouchers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the game's Lockpick Operator Pack DLC included with it. Both bundled consoles are the version that comes with a 1TB SSD.

Arguably, you'll get a better Sony deal this Black Friday if you're looking for a new DualSense wireless controller. The input devices are over 30% off during the sale period, with the price dropping from $74.99 to $49.99. The discount includes the entire range, so if you were looking for a particular color to jazz up your gaming experience now's the time. If you want your console to match, some console covers also have a Black Friday discount, with certain colors getting $10 off. Not every cover has been discounted, but the ones that are have seen their prices drop from $54.99 to $44.99.

There are also some gaming and digital discounts, with new PlayStation Plus users getting up to 30% off an annual subscription, and current customers saving between 25% and 30% off when upgrading their existing plan. Sony also says various games will be discounted in the PlayStation store over the next couple of weeks, but you'll have to log in and check exactly which ones are on sale. Sony's offers are live at the time of writing and will run until November 27.