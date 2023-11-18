How To Appear Offline On Xbox

While on your Xbox, you can quickly see which of your friends are online and what they're playing using the People section of the guide. This makes it easy to send invites to someone who is available or to join their game if they're playing something you want to play, too. If you don't want people to bother you while you're playing, Xbox gives you two options: Do Not Disturb and Appear Offline. Both settings are self-explanatory — the Do Not Disturb option will let your friends see that you're online but will let them know you don't want to be bothered, while the Appear Offline option will make it look like you're not on your Xbox at all.

You should choose the second option when you want to go fully stealth. Why would that be necessary? Perhaps you're playing a game while you're supposed to be sick and don't want your classmates to see, or maybe you're playing a game during work hours but are friends with some of your coworkers. Of course, there's also the simple answer: some people just really value their privacy and don't want others snooping on their daily recreational habits. Once you adjust your privacy settings, consider tweaking these other important Xbox features, too.