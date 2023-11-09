Spotify's Big TV App Redesign Serves Up Dark Mode And Account Switching

At the center of the changes is the completely revamped home page which now offers easy access to personalized recommendations, shortcuts to favorites, and recently played audio. The home page also offers users quick access to Spotify's search tool. There is also a quick access option to access the entire Spotify library at the click of a button. At the top left corner, users also have the option to access the track that is currently being played back.

In addition to these, Spotify has also added a new option called the "Up next" listening queue. This is a major feature addition that lets Spotify TV app users get a glimpse of all the songs that are part of the playlist, while also letting them easily manage them. This wasn't possible in the older version of the app which only allowed users to see the next song that was lined up for playback.

The third major feature — the dark mode — does exactly what it says. Turning it on will dim the screen and display only the most important relevant song-related information that appears on the screen. This mode is designed to be as less intrusive as possible but doesn't prevent users from accessing important information.

The refreshed Spotify app for TVs also simplifies the process of switching between multiple profiles. The currently active profile is shown in the top-right corner of the screen. Any user wanting to switch to another profile needs to click on the active profile icon and select the other logged-in profile. The refreshed Spotify experience for TVs is currently being rolled out to Spotify Free and Premium customers globally and should reach your TV soon.