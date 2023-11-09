How To Change The Time On Your Garmin Watch

Watches these days have moved past just telling time; with features like the ability to make phone calls, send texts, browse the internet, monitor fitness and health metrics, and more, they have evolved into user-friendly and powerful devices — capable of replacing even the smartphone in handling everyday tasks. Despite these leaps in Watch technology, the watch still hasn't strayed from its original use of being a timekeeper. They still have the watch face sporting a big display to accurately display the time.

Though different from the olden times when you only had analog time, there are now digital clocks, and on both kinds of clocks, you get lots of customizations. From the looks and design of the watch clock to the color of the second and minute hands and for the digital clock, you can use a 24-hour time or a 12-hour time, depending on your preference. One brand of watches that has stayed among the list of the best is Garmin watches. Changing the time on your Garmin watch can be done in two different ways.