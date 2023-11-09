The Hidden Costs Of Owning A Hot Tub: Energy And Maintenance

While it's not everyone's cup of tea, there are many who enjoy the relaxation and rejuvenation of sitting in a hot tub. If you fall into the latter category, then you may have considered purchasing a hot tub for your household. This way, you can enjoy it whenever you'd like to wind down after a long day, or to relieve sore muscles.

There are many hot tubs on the market, and they range in shape, size, depth, and price. Not to mention, you can get ones with high-end waterproof speakers, LED lights, customizable jets, water features, advanced filtration, and more.

Since there are so many variables, the initial cost of a hot tub can range widely from the low thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. You will also need to budget for a foundation to put the hot tub on, as well as proper wiring if you don't have it already.

However, like buying a vehicle, the cost of owning a hot tub is just the beginning. You should also consider what a hot tub will cost you over the years in energy consumption, maintenance, and repairs. With that said, let's take a look at the hidden costs of owning a hot tub.