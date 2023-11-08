How To Find Downloaded Files On iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you've ever downloaded a file and immediately began scouring your iPhone's storage for the location where it disappeared, you're not alone. Finding downloaded files on an iPhone can be very confusing, especially for those new to iOS. But don't worry, it's in there somewhere, and we're going to help you find it.

Whether it's a photo, document, or song, downloaded files typically go to your Files app in a folder named "On My iPhone" unless you've designated a different location, such as iCloud Drive. Still, if it's a download, it'll most likely be in Files. The catch is the different formats will not be automatically sorted to their target app. Downloaded images don't immediately show up in the Photos app, and PDFs will not be instantly added to your Library in Books.

Here's a simple guide to find, sort, and access all your downloads on iPhone, regardless of the file type.