How To Add Or Remove Payment Methods In Google Play

The Google Play Store is the official app marketplace for Android phones and tablets. While there's a wide variety of apps and services that you can download and install from the platform for free, a lot of them offer premium features and additional content that you need to pay for. There are also just as many apps that can be acquired for a one-time fee. In order to access those, you need to link a payment method with your Google Play account.

As a Google account holder, you've likely been prompted multiple times to add a payment method to your Google Play profile so that you can purchase content. Based on testing and according to the general consensus online, you don't actually need to have a payment method in place to have a Google Play account and access the Android app catalog, but it would be useful to have in the event that you come across something that's not available for free.