10 Nostalgic Items At Your Parents' House That Are More Risky Than They Are Thrifty

When you visit home for the holidays, you may be greeted with a wave of nostalgia. An old toy, a chair you remember sitting on as a kid, or even the CRT TV in the attic might bring on a rush of memories that take you right back to your childhood. But not everything that has survived a few decades in the family home is worth clinging on to. Some of the stuff your folks or other older relatives insist on still using could be downright dangerous.

There are multiple ways older household objects might cause problems. Some of the materials used in their construction may have since turned out to be a health hazard. Sometimes the way an older object is put together might create a fire risk. Some tech-related hazardous objects are also comparatively new, but still no less dangerous — though they are more of a danger to email and bank accounts than they are to anyone's physical well-being.

To help you out, we've compiled a list of objects that may be lingering on in many households, but should really be replaced. Identifying those objects is easy enough, but it's also only half the battle. When it comes to convincing your parents it's time to toss their 40-year-old BPA-laced blender — the facts in this piece may help, but you're ultimately on your own.