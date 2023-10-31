Major Windows 11 23H2 Update Rolls Out: Here's How To Install It
Microsoft has just announced a new update for Windows 11 users. Called the Windows 11 2023 Update, it also goes by the name Windows 11, Version 23H2. Microsoft refers to this update as a scoped, cumulative release. For those not familiar, this is Microsoft's way of saying that it includes all the new features that came to Windows 11 in the last major update that rolled out a little over a month ago, plus a handful of new feature additions.
This also means that consumers updating to Windows 11 2023 will get access to new features like Windows Copilot, a new AI assistant that can help with tasks like summarizing web pages and composing emails, the new AI-infused Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos apps. The last update also included the ability to sign in with passkeys instead of passwords.
What's completely new with the Windows 11, Version 23H2 update is that the old "Chat" app is now Microsoft Teams, which is now also pinned to the taskbar by default. This update also brings with it several changes in the way Windows users manage apps. This new version of Windows 11 adds a new "System" label under the All Apps menu, which is accessible by clicking the Start menu. On older versions, users had to navigate to System Components listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps to manage these components. The changed path is now Settings > System > System Components.
How to Install the Windows 11 23H2 Update
Installing the Windows 11 2023 Update on your Windows 11 computer is a pretty straightforward process. All you need to do is click on Settings, then click on "Windows Update," and then click on the "Check for updates" option. The computer will then check for any available updates. If your system is eligible for this update, you will see an option to download and install the update. Once the update is downloaded, follow the on-screen prompts to complete the update process.
Microsoft has also posted a video detailing how to install the 23H2 Update.
If you do not see the option to update even after clicking the "Check for Updates" option, there is a good chance that Microsoft has withheld the update from you on the grounds of application incompatibility. In the blog post announcing the Windows 11 23H2 update, Microsoft doesn't specifically talk about the apps that may cause this but adds that it may hold the update from being issued to such systems until the application incompatibility issue is resolved.
Microsoft has also hinted that it is working on an auto-update option that will likely be rolled out in the coming months.