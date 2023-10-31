Major Windows 11 23H2 Update Rolls Out: Here's How To Install It

Microsoft has just announced a new update for Windows 11 users. Called the Windows 11 2023 Update, it also goes by the name Windows 11, Version 23H2. Microsoft refers to this update as a scoped, cumulative release. For those not familiar, this is Microsoft's way of saying that it includes all the new features that came to Windows 11 in the last major update that rolled out a little over a month ago, plus a handful of new feature additions.

This also means that consumers updating to Windows 11 2023 will get access to new features like Windows Copilot, a new AI assistant that can help with tasks like summarizing web pages and composing emails, the new AI-infused Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos apps. The last update also included the ability to sign in with passkeys instead of passwords.

What's completely new with the Windows 11, Version 23H2 update is that the old "Chat" app is now Microsoft Teams, which is now also pinned to the taskbar by default. This update also brings with it several changes in the way Windows users manage apps. This new version of Windows 11 adds a new "System" label under the All Apps menu, which is accessible by clicking the Start menu. On older versions, users had to navigate to System Components listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps to manage these components. The changed path is now Settings > System > System Components.