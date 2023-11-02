Here's How NASA Protects Its Spacecraft From Dangerous Radiation

When spacecraft take off from Earth's surface, they have to withstand all sorts of intense conditions. There are the extreme vibrations and acoustic conditions of the launch, then the variations in temperature which can swing between very high during launch or landing and very slow when in the emptiness of space. They must be able to withstand the vacuum environment of empty space and journeys that may take years for deep space missions.

But one significant danger to spacecraft is something entirely invisible: radiation. Here on Earth, we are protected from cosmic radiation thanks to the planet's magnetosphere, but once a craft leaves low-Earth orbit, it is subjected to relatively high amounts of radiation which can disrupt electronics and decay materials.

This is a problem for deep space missions and those entering high-radiation environments, such as the one around Jupiter. The upcoming NASA Europa Clipper mission will be traveling to the planet's system to investigate the moon Europa, which is thought to host a saltwater ocean beneath a thick, icy crust. That makes it one of the most intriguing locations in the solar system to look for potential evidence of life or habitability.

Europa Clipper is scheduled to launch in 2024 and travel to the Jupiter system over six years. In 2030, it will go into a wide orbit around Jupiter and use its instruments including imagers, spectrometers, and radar to study Europa when it passes, investigating the moon and its subsurface ocean. But to perform its research, the Europa Clipper spacecraft will need protection from radiation.