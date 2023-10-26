This $25 Toothbrush Might Be 100% More Effective Than Yours

TL;DR: The AquaSonic Black series has a 40,000 VPM motor and four brush modes. Get this advanced toothbrush, travel case, and eight replacement heads for $24.97 until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Keeping your teeth clean and healthy is a daily job, and your manual toothbrush might not be doing the best work. If your teeth don't feel as clean as they should, you may want to try an electric toothbrush like the AquaSonic Black Series. This smart toothbrush has a powerful motor and adjustable brushing patterns. Get it for an exclusive low price of $24.97.

Manual toothbrushes can be effective if used properly, but electric toothbrushes tend to more thoroughly clean teeth and remove plaque. One study found that some electric toothbrushes can remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.