The Google Chrome Trick That'll Save You Time When Downloading Files

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers among computer users for a number of reasons. Not only is it highly customizable in terms of interface preferences, but it also has a slew of settings that enable a safer and more private browsing experience. On top of it all, the ability to install and enable extensions adds extra features to Chrome, some of which you may not even know you need until you try them.

One of the more basic things users do through the web browser is download files. Normally, when you download a file on your computer, it is saved on the device's internal drive, which takes up space. In addition, saving files this way limits your access to them — unless you transfer or save files onto a USB thumb drive or an online storage service like Google Drive, you'll need to have the computer you used to download to get anything you need. To address these potential issues, you can find a Chrome extension specifically designed to optimize the process of downloading and accessing files.

The Chrome Web Store has a few add-ons that were specifically developed by Google and should work well with Chrome. One of these options can make it easier for you to save files and get to them from any computer you can access your Google account from.