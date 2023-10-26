How To Re-Open A Tab You Accidentally Closed On Google Chrome

Chrome has several tips and tricks worth knowing, and when it comes to handling tabs, Google has made it easy to restore closed ones by giving users several ways to do so. How you reopen tabs will depend on whether you're using a Mac or Windows computer.

A quick keyboard command is the best option when you need a quick fix after accidentally closing a tab. This shortcut will reopen your most recently closed tab.

On Mac, press Cmd + Shift + T. On Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + T.

If the keyboard shortcuts don't work, you'll want to head over to Chrome's history to recover tabs you closed recently. This works the same on Mac and Windows.

Click the 3-dot menu in the upper-right corner of the browser. Select History. A drop-down menu will display recently closed tabs. Click on the tab you wish to reopen from the list.

You can also scroll through your full browser history to find tabs you closed a longer time ago.

On Mac, press Cmd + Y. On Windows, press Ctrl + H. Scroll or search to find the tab you want to reopen. Click on the tab to reopen it.

Another handy feature that'll make your life easier is setting up Chrome to reopen all tabs automatically upon restart.

Click the 3-dot menu and select Settings. Scroll to On Startup. Select Continue where you left off to reopen all tabs automatically upon restart.

Following these steps will allow you to quickly pick up from where you left off the next time you accidentally close a tab or Chrome closes unexpectedly.