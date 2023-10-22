What Happened To VPCabs Virtual Pinball Machine From Shark Tank Season 7?

Brad Baker, the founder and creator of VPCabs appeared on Shark Tank in 2016, presenting his idea of virtual pinball machines. The sharks played on the machines, Mark Cuban in particular enjoying himself. Initially, Baker was asking for $250,000 for 10% equity in his company, bringing the valuation for VPCabs to $2.5 million. Baker explained that in just a year and a half, the company sold around 200 units for $750,000 in revenue and sold each machine for $3,000 to $9,500. Later, however, Baker would explain his net profit in 2014 was only $12,000.

The sharks were initially unconvinced of the idea. Specifically, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner believed that young people — VPCab's target audience — would not be interested in pinball with all the high-quality video game options available on the market. Concerns over a lack of proprietary software forced out Mark Cuban, as he feared a lack of competitive advantage, and up to 15% software licensing fees made the margins for the company run too slim.

However, entrepreneur Daymond John came to the rescue, seeing an opportunity to integrate with his existing tech firm, and offered $250,000 for 30% of the company. Baker countered at 20%, and eventually, the two would settle on the initial asking price of $250,000 with a compromise for 25% equity in VPCabs.