Next-Gen Farming: How Satellites Could Help Fix The World's Nutrient Crisis From Space

In the near future, satellites could be used to monitor the level of nutrients in food crops in their early growing days, allowing farmers an early insight into issues that can be fixed and potentially easing the issue of global malnutrition. The deficiency of micronutrients in the food one eats despite consuming enough calories — a trend also known as hidden hunger — is one of the biggest food insecurity problems, affecting over a billion across the world.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations also highlights "unacceptably slow progress in reducing hunger and malnutrition" in its detailed report. The core issue here is that merely feeding is not enough, as the focus should be on providing a diet that is rich in essential micronutrients. But there are challenges from multiple perspectives. Getting harvest grains analyzed in the laboratory for nutrients is expensive and time-consuming, but an even bigger problem is that the measurements can only happen after a harvest.

There is no way to assess the nutrient composition of a growing crop in its early days of growth. If that knowledge were available, interventions such as supplying the right chemicals could fix the nutrient gap. That's where a satellite could come into the picture by analyzing a growing crop's core nutrient composition and offering farmers an opportunity to fix the gap. Early research conducted by experts at the University of Twente and the National Research Council of Italy has already yielded encouraging results.