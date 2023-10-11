Microsoft Has Closed The Windows 7/8 To Windows 11 Upgrade Loophole

The door to a free Windows 11 upgrade for Windows 7 and 8 diehards has been officially shut. Microsoft tells The Verge that using a Windows 7 or 8 product key to get a clean Windows 11 upgrade no longer works. The company originally warned about the development last month via its Developer Partner Center, informing OEM partners that "the installation path to obtain the Windows 7 / 8 free upgrade" was getting removed.

That pathway was actually more of a loophole that has been in place for years. When Microsoft introduced Windows 10 in 2015, it extended free upgrades to Windows 7 and 8 users, but that convenience was only supposed to last until 2016. For some reason, that loophole remained active for users who had a legitimate Windows 7 or 8 activation key all the way to the present day. Now with this change finally coming into effect, said keys are no longer valid and Microsoft will not activate any Windows 11 installations using them.