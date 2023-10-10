Make Learning A New Language Easy And Fun With This Rosetta Stone Deal
TL;DR: Learn to communicate in up to 25 languages with lessons from Rosetta Stone, on sale for $159.97 with coupon code ROSETTA until October 15.
If you're looking to take an international vacation, boost your resume skills, or simply become fluent in another language for yourself, you don't have to go back into the classroom. Learn on your own time with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, on sale now through October 15 as part of Deal Days, which is an alternative to Prime Day.
Rosetta Stone offers instruction in 25 languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), Dutch, English (British), Filipino, Greek, Hebrew, and much more. These short, bite-sized lessons are designed to keep your attention and fit into your busy schedule. TruAccent speech-recognition technology can help you perfect your pronunciation and even your accent, so you can be confident when speaking with locals in another country.
Learn a new language and speak like a local
Highly praised by users with a 5 out of 5-star store rating, Rosetta has been trusted by some big names over the past 30 years, such as NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor. And, it was given the PC Magazine Editors' Choice Award.
You can access this top language-learning tool on most Windows and Mac computers. Be sure to have Windows 7, 8, 10, or higher installed on your PC, and OS X 10.9 or higher on your Mac. Also note that you can only access one language at a time, but you can switch back and forth any time.
Don't miss this limited-time deal on a well-loved educational software that can help you read, write, and understand up to 25 languages.
Until October 15 at 11:59pm, grab a lifetime subscription to all languages featured on Rosetta Stone on sale during Deal Days for just $159.97 when you enter coupon code ROSETTA at checkout.
