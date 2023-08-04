This $299.99 2015 MacBook Air Does The Essentials For Laptop Shoppers On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Looking for a budget-friendly computer with sleek style, plenty of ports, and a long battery life? This refurbished MacBook Air promises only minor superficial signs of wear-and-tear, and it's on sale for $299.99.

A brand-new computer is an expensive investment, but it's not your only option if you need a laptop. Instead of paying for a new device with hardware you might not need, you could get a more affordable refurbished device that suits the work you're going to use it for. If you need a computer that can reliably run productivity software and complete other standard office tasks, this refurbished MacBook Air may be a good fit for just $299.99.

This refurbished MacBook Air has a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 Processor and 4GB RAM. It may perform well with productivity software like Microsoft Office 2021, but it will probably struggle with demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop or video editing software.