This $299.99 2015 MacBook Air Does The Essentials For Laptop Shoppers On A Budget
TL;DR: Looking for a budget-friendly computer with sleek style, plenty of ports, and a long battery life? This refurbished MacBook Air promises only minor superficial signs of wear-and-tear, and it's on sale for $299.99.
A brand-new computer is an expensive investment, but it's not your only option if you need a laptop. Instead of paying for a new device with hardware you might not need, you could get a more affordable refurbished device that suits the work you're going to use it for. If you need a computer that can reliably run productivity software and complete other standard office tasks, this refurbished MacBook Air may be a good fit for just $299.99.
This refurbished MacBook Air has a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 Processor and 4GB RAM. It may perform well with productivity software like Microsoft Office 2021, but it will probably struggle with demanding apps like Adobe Photoshop or video editing software.
The 13.3-inch LED-backlit display has a native resolution of 1,440x900 and is complemented by the Intel HD Graphics 6000. Browse social media or stream video in HD on this compact computer, but modern games may lag or run poorly. The 256GB SSD provides a modest amount of local storage so users don't necessarily need to rely on cloud storage.
Grade "B" refurbished devices are still in great working condition with only superficial signs of wear-and-tear. Those are limited to light scuffing on the bevel or case, and faint scratches or dents on the body of the computer. They do not affect operations, and they're part of the reason this device has been marked down by 72%. Even the battery is rated to last up to 12 hours on a full charge.
