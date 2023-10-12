How To Enable Incognito Mode In Google Maps

Imagine someone having access to your whereabouts at all times — knowing where you are, how long you stay there, the routes you take, and your commuting time. Sounds like a potential stalker, right? According to Pew Research, a majority of Americans believe companies and the government are keeping tabs on their online activities. This point was proven in November 2022, when Google had to settle a location-tracking case where they were accused of sneaking around and tracking people even after they'd turned off location tracking on their devices, paying nearly $392 million.

Let's go back almost two decades to 2005, when Google Maps first hit the scene, aiming to provide an online solution for navigating from point A to B. Initially, there were minimal privacy concerns, given its positive reception. But fast-forward to 2007, with the introduction of Street View, and worries began to surface regarding the capture of sensitive information, such as faces and license plates, posing potential threats to privacy.

As time rolled on, and people gained awareness of tech companies' data collection practices, concerns regarding the gathering of location data by Google Maps grew. Responding to this trend, Google introduced Incognito mode for Google Maps, allowing users to use the service without saving their location history to their Google accounts.