Why One Of The Largest Cyber-Attacks Is Still A Mystery

Cyber espionage is a powerful tool in modern warfare. It can be used to spy on prominent individuals like political leaders, government officials, and business heads, spread disinformation, and even disrupt infrastructure. Nations also conduct espionage to prepare for cyber attacks or physical acts of war.

While many countries engage in some form of cyber warfare, the U.S. clearly states that China poses a significant threat. According to the CISA (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency), the United States cyber defense agency, "China probably currently represents the broadest, most active, and persistent cyber espionage threat to U.S. Government and private-sector networks." The CISA even goes on to suggest that Chinese cyber attacks could disrupt the country's oil and gas pipelines, as well as rail systems.

While this is more of a broad warning, China is known for its sophisticated cyber operations. It's widely assumed that the Chinese government orchestrated the infamous GhostNet spy system that breached over 1,000 computers of military, political, economic, and diplomatic targets worldwide. For various political and legal reasons, though, China was never officially named as the culprit. As a result, the origins of GhostNet are still a mystery.