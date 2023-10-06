The Strange Scientific Reason People Weigh More In Illinois Than Indiana

The earth is full of strange things, and they aren't all ancient man-made mysteries or tacky tourist traps. Take the bizarre gravitational difference between Illinois and Indiana, which causes a measurable difference in how much you (or any object with mass, really) will weigh in one location versus the other.

It's not just those two states, either. Similar effects have been documented all over the world across multiple continents, mountains, valleys, and even oceans. Outside of measurable weight differences, these shifts can lead to other small changes, such as throwing off the synchronization of pendulums or causing the ocean itself to bulge.

The short answer is "anomalies" — basically, sometimes weird things break from the scientific norm, either for unknown reasons or due to circumstance. But the more specific reason this happens is due to a combination of physics and the fact that the earth itself isn't a perfectly smooth sphere.