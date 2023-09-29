The iPhone Trick That'll Let You Set A Timer To Fall Asleep To Music Every Night

Most people who listen to their favorite music tracks or podcasts while going to sleep share a common problem — waking up to pause the playback, and it could be frustrating.

Apps like Amazon Music and Spotify have a built-in sleep timer that ends playback after a specified amount of time, but what about Apple Music or video streaming apps like YouTube? Turns out, there is a way to set a universal timer that ends any audio or video playback on your iPhone. Whether you're watching a YouTube video, listening to your favorite artist on Apple Music, or playing WhatsApp audio while trying to sleep, this iPhone trick can help you achieve uninterrupted sleep.

Do you need a third-party app or need to set up a Shortcut, you ask? No, you just need the good old Clock app on your iPhone. Before we start, keep your phone handy and follow the steps to avoid missing anything.