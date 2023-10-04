These Are The Cheapest Places In America To Buy A Car

For most Americans, buying a car is a major purchase, and given the high sticker price of new cars, many may find it sensible to opt for used cars. However, people in the market for a used car aren't aware of the significant money they could potentially save if they expand their horizons and opt to buy these cars from cities other than their own. Noted car search and research company iSeeCars.com has just released a report on the most budget-friendly cities in the United States to buy a used car that provides price trends of used cars across the U.S.

The report is claims to have analyzed data from over 6.5 million one to five-year-old used cars sold between January and August 2023 in the 50 largest metropolitan areas across the U.S. Besides highlighting prevalent used car market trends, results of the study give potential used car buyers deeper insight into the world of the domestic used car market. The data can be used by potential buyers to identify the top cities where they can score the best deals on a pre-owned car.

While there are several interesting takeaways from the findings, it soon becomes evident that Cleveland-Akron, Ohio, consistently ranked as the least expensive place in the U.S. to buy a used car. In contrast, those buying a used car in West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla., were likely to end up paying the most.