How To Get Around NFL Blackouts In Your Area

The NFL season is in full swing, with most of the league's teams having played three games (as of this writing). Pro football fans eager to watch their home team play live each weekend can usually catch the game on broadcast TV, but the NFL has strict blackout rules that take local games off the air if they don't sell 85% of stadium seats at least 72 hours before kickoff time.

These guidelines were put in place in 1973, long before Sunday Ticket made it possible for fans to stream the league's entire slate of games from anywhere in the world. Still, the league has kept the blackout rules in place to keep fans filling stadiums and to protect its lucrative deals with broadcast and cable networks.

Those without cable or an antenna could potentially be unable to watch their local team's games live or on any nationally televised broadcasts. Even those who purchase Sunday Ticket via a YouTube TV subscription could still face local blackouts for games that don't sell enough tickets.

However, there is a simple way to access every NFL contest — including blacked-out games in your local market — using a VPN and the league's global streaming service.