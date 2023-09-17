Why Games Are Blacked Out On NFL Sunday Ticket

When NFL Sunday Ticket was a DirecTV package, your location was determined by your address on file. This, of course, could be gamed, and it was. For the current streaming version, though, it's based on where your IP address shows you to be. (Though this is not clearly explained on the location setting pages for YouTube TV proper or the Primetime Channels a-la-carte plans, a YouTube support rep confirmed to SlashGear that this is the case specific to Sunday Ticket.) That makes sense, though, because the NFL is concerned with what you can watch from where you are physically located.

It also means that Sunday Ticket can be prone to both errors and being gamed by savvy users. Location data isn't perfect, particularly on devices with GPSes like laptops and smart TVs. We've all gotten puzzling location information at some point, especially when not on our phones, and this can throw off something like NFL Sunday Ticket where the data has to be fairly precise. If this gets in the way, or you just want to try to game the system, then the best solution is using a virtual private network or VPN for short.

VPNs encrypt, mask, and reroute your traffic, enabling you to get around geoblocking. For the purposes of streaming service geoblocks, they're usually marketed around defeating country-based restrictions, but a VPN with enough American locations could help the same way with Sunday Ticket. In theory, if you used a VPN with a server in a market without an NFL team, like Austin, Texas, that would mean that all games would be available on Sunday Ticket since all games would inherently be out of market.