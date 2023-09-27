This 6-In-1 Cable Charging Apple, Android, And More Is A Traveler's Dream

TL;DR: Charging multiple devices fast can be challenging. Until September 30, get the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $16.97 (reg. $39).

Keeping all your tech, whether that's your computer, phone, or tablet, fully powered whenever you need it can be challenging. To streamline your charging experience, the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is available for only $16.97 (reg. $39) from September 23 through September 30.

This versatile charging solution is designed to help users avoid running low on battery no matter where they are. Great for remote workers and business travelers, this 6-in-1 charging cable features a five-foot cord and 100W ultra-fast charging support.

Apple and Android lovers alike can rejoice, as this multi-purpose charger comes with these connections: