This 6-In-1 Cable Charging Apple, Android, And More Is A Traveler's Dream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Charging multiple devices fast can be challenging. Until September 30, get the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for only $16.97 (reg. $39).
Keeping all your tech, whether that's your computer, phone, or tablet, fully powered whenever you need it can be challenging. To streamline your charging experience, the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable is available for only $16.97 (reg. $39) from September 23 through September 30.
This versatile charging solution is designed to help users avoid running low on battery no matter where they are. Great for remote workers and business travelers, this 6-in-1 charging cable features a five-foot cord and 100W ultra-fast charging support.
Apple and Android lovers alike can rejoice, as this multi-purpose charger comes with these connections:
- USB to Lightning
- USB to USB-C
- USB to Micro-USB
- USB-C to USB-C
- USB-C to Lightning
- USB-C to Micro-USB
Apple, Android, or something else - this cable has you covered
Devices requiring USB-C to USB-C connection can enjoy ultra-fast charging up to 100W with a suitable charging adapter, while iPhone users can get fast charging up to 18W.
The cable is designed to be as mobile and durable as possible, featuring aramid fiber, braided copper wires, TPU cable guards, and nylon reinforcement as part of its construction. And aside from charging your devices, the InCharge X Max can support super-fast data transfers at up to 480Mbps, charge one device while using another, and even power your tech while it syncs with your laptop.
Instead of picking up another nameless charging cord, consider investing in one that's designed for optimal performance for a variety of devices.
Get the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $16.97 from September 23 through September 30 at 11:59pm Pacific.
Prices subject to change.