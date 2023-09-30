Why You'll Want To Install The Google Play Store On Your New Amazon Fire Tablet

When compared to the Amazon Appstore, the Google Play Store holds distinct advantages. For one, it lets you effortlessly download all of the official Google apps, most of which you likely use on a day-to-day basis. These include YouTube, Google Maps, Google Docs, Drive, Keep, and Gmail. While you can find alternative apps for these apps on the Amazon Appstore, they actually just connect you to the website version. For instance, the Google Drive app on Appstore is essentially the drive.google.com website but viewed via the app. That means you won't get to enjoy the full range of features and conveniences that come with the official apps.

Another edge of the Google Play Store over the Amazon Appstore is its vast app selection. As of June 2023, Statista reports that the Google Play Store has nearly 2.6 million apps. On the other hand, according to 42matters, the Amazon Appstore falls short with less than a million. This broader app catalog on the Play Store offers you better and more options.

Finally, what makes the Google Play Store a must-have is its versatility. Unlike the Amazon Appstore, you can download more than just apps and games. You can also buy books, comics, and audiobooks here, a couple of which are free. This multi-faceted functionality makes the Google Play Store a nice addition to your Fire tablet.