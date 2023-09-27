Is Hulu Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here's How To Tell

The first thing any tech guru will tell you to try when you encounter technical issues is to turn it off and on again. Closing the app completely, and reopening it is a simple, but often effective trick. Hulu has provided detailed instructions on closing the app on every system, as the technique varies between devices.

Upon rebooting the app, if you are still running into problems, it is recommended to restart your entire device. You can also try to clear the program's temporary files stored in the cache, which can sometimes be the culprit. You can also clear the cache in Google Chrome if that is your web browser of choice. Similarly, clear the app data on your iPhone or iPad if you are trying to stream Hulu there.

When all else fails, you can always perform a power cycle. Here's how to do it.

Turn off the device you use to watch Hulu. Unplug your modem and router from its power source. Plug the modem back in and wait a few minutes. Connect the router back to its power supply. Wait until all the indicator lights on the device are lit up, then try the Hulu app again.

In the frustrating case that none of these troubleshooting techniques fixed your problem, check to see if you can access websites that are not Hulu. Contact your internet service provider if you can't access the internet at all. If you can use non-Hulu services, contact Hulu support for more help.