This Android Feature Will Stop One-Time Passwords From Piling Up In Your Messages

Most websites and online services that require you to log into your account through a username and password offer an added layer of security through two-factor authentication (2FA). This involves verifying your identity and that the login attempt is in fact initiated by yourself (and not someone else trying to break into your account) in a few ways. One common option is to use an authenticator app on a trusted mobile device to generate a unique code that refreshes in short intervals. Another is by typing in a one-time password (OTP) that you should receive via text message on your mobile phone.

Although the latter method is believed to be somewhat less secure than other alternatives, many users still utilize the verification-code-in-an-SMS approach because it's a pretty straightforward process to get through and it's often the default option. If you've done your due diligence and enabled 2FA wherever it's offered, opted to receive OTPs via text, and are the sort of person who never bothers to delete messages on your phone, then it's likely that your messaging app is crammed with a lot of clutter.

While there may be merit to never deleting a text message you get on your phone — you never know when you'll need to show receipts — there's really no good reason to retain OTP messages. As the name implies, these codes are for single use only and will be rendered useless once it's been entered on a security prompt. If you own an Android phone, you can take advantage of a feature that will regularly erase OTP texts from your inbox and keep it junk-free.